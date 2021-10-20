Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lundin Mining (LUNMF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS: LUNMF):

10/13/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$13.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$11.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$13.50 price target on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/29/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/16/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/14/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/10/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.50 to C$14.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$13.00 to C$11.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $872.32 million for the quarter.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

