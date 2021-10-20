Wells Fargo & Company Increases Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $125.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNI. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.06.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $7.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.73. 204,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,829. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $98.69 and a 52-week high of $128.41.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,414,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,582,000 after buying an additional 47,295 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,045,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,894,000 after purchasing an additional 165,358 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 11.3% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.