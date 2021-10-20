Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is Clayton Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Clayton Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 7.6% of Clayton Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Clayton Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.13. 368,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,296,477. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average is $45.63. The firm has a market cap of $205.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

