Wells Fargo & Company Raises Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $381.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $354.00 to $381.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s previous close.

ISRG has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.67 to $363.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $296.67 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.49.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $334.26 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $217.67 and a 1 year high of $362.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 4,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.26, for a total transaction of $3,872,909.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,654.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.20, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,342 shares of company stock valued at $23,082,351. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.