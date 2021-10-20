Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $9,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,867,000 after buying an additional 4,483,421 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,293,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,652,000 after buying an additional 941,832 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,703,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,591,000 after buying an additional 896,266 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,020,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,970,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,751,000 after buying an additional 748,289 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.70.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.45. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

