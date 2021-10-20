Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on October 27th (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Werewolf Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:HOWL) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, October 27th. Werewolf Therapeutics had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on April 30th. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of Werewolf Therapeutics’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

HOWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werewolf Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of HOWL opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($3.45). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOWL. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $74,850,000. MPM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $74,716,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $41,647,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $12,049,000. Finally, DC Funds LP bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $10,274,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.