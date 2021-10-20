Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,761 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.12% of Werner Enterprises worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Shares of WERN stock opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.03.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $649.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 18.53%.

WERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.