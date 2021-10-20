WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.71 Billion

Equities research analysts expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to announce $4.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.66 billion. WESCO International reported sales of $4.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year sales of $17.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.72 billion to $18.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.32 billion to $18.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WCC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on WESCO International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on WESCO International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

NYSE:WCC opened at $125.90 on Wednesday. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $127.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.24.

In other WESCO International news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $119,470.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $435,675.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,101.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 26.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 233,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after buying an additional 8,522 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 93,161.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 67.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

