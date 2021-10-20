West Fraser Timber (WFG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect West Fraser Timber to post earnings of C$7.84 per share for the quarter.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$15.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$14.69 by C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$4.64 billion during the quarter.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at C$107.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$100.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$92.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.71 billion and a PE ratio of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of C$77.32 and a 52 week high of C$114.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is 1.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFG. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$139.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on West Fraser Timber to C$218.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities reissued an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$140.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$155.00.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.