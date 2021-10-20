West Fraser Timber (WFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.19 per share for the quarter.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect West Fraser Timber to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:WFG opened at $87.28 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $92.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.60 and a 200-day moving average of $76.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “action list buuy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.14.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

