Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.78

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and traded as low as $9.71. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 5,041 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBI. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,450,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 773,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 328,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 177,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 115,139 shares during the period.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

