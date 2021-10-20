Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.31

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.31 and traded as high as C$0.45. Western Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 9,997 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.22 million and a PE ratio of -1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.76.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$20.39 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Western Energy Services Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

