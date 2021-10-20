Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Increased to C$3.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Western Forest Products stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$2.34. 760,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,912. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.09. Western Forest Products has a twelve month low of C$0.84 and a twelve month high of C$2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of C$829.88 million and a P/E ratio of 5.00.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$414.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Western Forest Products will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Forest Products news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 46,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$94,732.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,095,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,244,750. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,211 shares of company stock valued at $397,473.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.