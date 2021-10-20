Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Increased to C$3.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.
Western Forest Products stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$2.34. 760,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,912. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.09. Western Forest Products has a twelve month low of C$0.84 and a twelve month high of C$2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of C$829.88 million and a P/E ratio of 5.00.
In other Western Forest Products news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 46,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$94,732.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,095,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,244,750. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,211 shares of company stock valued at $397,473.
Western Forest Products Company Profile
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
