Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%. On average, analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $91.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.34. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $55.83 and a one year high of $92.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.88 and a 200 day moving average of $84.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

In related news, VP David L. Deninno sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,380,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick D. Dugan sold 17,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $1,533,310.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,746.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,935 in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

