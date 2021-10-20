Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.26

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.26 and traded as high as $19.34. Westpac Banking shares last traded at $19.34, with a volume of 45,191 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average of $19.26.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Westpac Banking by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Westpac Banking by 2.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Westpac Banking by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Westpac Banking by 1.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 6.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK)

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

