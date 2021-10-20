Westwood Holdings Group (WHG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter.

NYSE:WHG opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average of $20.23. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.61 million, a P/E ratio of -59.48 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.69%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Westwood Holdings Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 53.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

