Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) vs. Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) and Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wetouch Technology and Stifel Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stifel Financial $3.75 billion 2.13 $503.47 million N/A N/A

Stifel Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.83, indicating that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stifel Financial has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Wetouch Technology and Stifel Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Stifel Financial 1 3 2 0 2.17

Stifel Financial has a consensus target price of $70.73, suggesting a potential downside of 7.16%. Given Stifel Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stifel Financial is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Wetouch Technology and Stifel Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A Stifel Financial 16.07% 19.48% 2.65%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.4% of Stifel Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Stifel Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stifel Financial beats Wetouch Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients. The Institutional Group segment involves in research, equity and fixed income institutional sales and trading, investment banking, public finance and syndicate. The Other segment interest income from stock borrowing activities, unallocated interest expense, interest income and gains and losses from investments held. The company was founded in1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

