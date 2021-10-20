Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Cbre Clarion Securities LLC

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 775,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,666 shares during the quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Weyerhaeuser worth $26,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 60,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 42,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Shares of WY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.10. 73,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,555,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.