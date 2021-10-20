Whiteheart 24-Hour Volume Hits $9,989.00 (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for approximately $624.32 or 0.00969269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Whiteheart has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. Whiteheart has a market cap of $5.55 million and approximately $9,989.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00068186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00072453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.03 or 0.00102521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,894.59 or 1.00750855 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,158.94 or 0.06456881 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00022284 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

