Whiteheart (WHITE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,823.00

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last week, Whiteheart has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for approximately $594.34 or 0.00928737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $7,823.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

