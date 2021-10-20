Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FREE shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ FREE opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.47 million, a PE ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Whole Earth Brands has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.90 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,527,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,644,000 after acquiring an additional 77,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,417 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,368,000 after acquiring an additional 145,335 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,116,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,193,000 after acquiring an additional 50,731 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

