Widercoin Trading Down 32.1% This Week (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. During the last week, Widercoin has traded 32.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Widercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Widercoin has a market cap of $177,151.19 and $22,259.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Widercoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00068044 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00072494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.48 or 0.00102523 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,723.54 or 0.99818637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,161.04 or 0.06417280 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00022336 BTC.

Widercoin Coin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Widercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Widercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.