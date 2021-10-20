Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WBRBY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Wienerberger stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. Wienerberger has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $8.53.

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

