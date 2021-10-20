William Blair Comments on Brilliant Earth Group Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. William Blair analyst D. Carden expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $18.23.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

