William P. Murnane Sells 21,514 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO William P. Murnane sold 21,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $473,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William P. Murnane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, William P. Murnane sold 19,004 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $481,751.40.

LAZY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,882. The company has a market cap of $249.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $25.74.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $322.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. Lazydays had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regis Management CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 727,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 259.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 60,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lazydays by 4.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 206,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

