Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) is Carlson Capital L P’s 8th Largest Position

Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for 2.9% of Carlson Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Carlson Capital L P owned 0.21% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $61,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at $1,416,000. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.8% during the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 149,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,412,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 50.4% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 66.7% during the second quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.76. The stock had a trading volume of 10,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.28.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WLTW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.51.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

