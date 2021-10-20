Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,962 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.08% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $24,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WLTW. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $248.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $179.31 and a 52-week high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Several research firms have commented on WLTW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price objective (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.51.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.