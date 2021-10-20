Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Lowered to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $244.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $283.00. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WLTW. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price objective (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.51.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $248.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $179.31 and a one year high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $572,200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,487.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 888,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,347,000 after buying an additional 869,077 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 169.4% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,338,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,890,000 after buying an additional 841,676 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,109,000 after purchasing an additional 559,452 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,530,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

