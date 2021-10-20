Wing Finance (WING) Hits Market Cap of $43.90 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $21.60 or 0.00032736 BTC on popular exchanges. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $43.90 million and $8.90 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00067614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00071155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00101395 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,022.27 or 1.00076070 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.39 or 0.06186534 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00021128 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,157,823 coins and its circulating supply is 2,032,823 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

