Wing (WING) Price Hits $21.43

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Wing has a market cap of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing coin can now be purchased for about $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wing has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wing Profile

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

