Wings (WINGS) Hits Market Cap of $4.00 Million

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Wings has a total market cap of $4.00 million and $2.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wings has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00040649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $122.95 or 0.00192582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00093628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

About Wings

WINGS is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official website is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars.

