WINk 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $433.71 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 20th. In the last week, WINk has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010609 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $306.42 or 0.00464214 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About WINk

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.