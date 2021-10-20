WINkLink Market Cap Tops $501.28 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $501.28 million and $128.87 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINkLink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WINkLink has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00068842 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00073213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.67 or 0.00102830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,826.74 or 1.00023315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,172.12 or 0.06339507 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00022392 BTC.

WINkLink Coin Profile

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,569,859,244 coins and its circulating supply is 766,149,999,999 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

