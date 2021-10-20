Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WGO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 32.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 60.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 16,780 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 54.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $72.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.99. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.83 and its 200-day moving average is $72.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WGO shares. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

