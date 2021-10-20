Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Shares Gap Down to $72.24

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.24, but opened at $70.23. Winnebago Industries shares last traded at $70.48, with a volume of 4,327 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WGO. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.