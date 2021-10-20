WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE) Shares Down 0.1%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.51 and last traded at $39.51. 4,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 365% from the average session volume of 1,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.53.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12.

