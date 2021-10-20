WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.49 and last traded at $40.42. Approximately 8,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 5,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.38.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.80.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.