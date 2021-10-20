WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $42.35

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.35 and traded as high as $43.54. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $43.42, with a volume of 143,438 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.20.

Get WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.