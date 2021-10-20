WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $42.35

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2021

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.35 and traded as high as $43.54. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $43.42, with a volume of 143,438 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON)

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.