Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $246.68

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 246.68 ($3.22) and traded as low as GBX 242.30 ($3.17). Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 246 ($3.21), with a volume of 997,125 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 246.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 241.66. The stock has a market cap of £1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 3.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a GBX 1.36 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Witan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

