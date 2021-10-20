Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WZZZY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,850.00.

OTCMKTS:WZZZY opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.85. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

