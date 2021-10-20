Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.48

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.48 and traded as high as $19.65. Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 2,120 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. AlphaValue upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.7612 per share. This is a positive change from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.84%.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

