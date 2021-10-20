WNS (NYSE:WNS) Sets New 1-Year High at $85.80

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $85.80 and last traded at $85.80, with a volume of 2666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.49.
WNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barrington Research raised their target price on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.89.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.30 and a 200 day moving average of $78.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41.
About WNS (NYSE:WNS)
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
