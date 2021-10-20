Wolfe Research Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $706.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from $625.00 to $706.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 target price on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Netflix from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.97.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $7.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $631.51. 199,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,083,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix has a 52 week low of $463.41 and a 52 week high of $646.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $582.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.35.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 423.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 126.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

