Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Stake Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 95,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.40% of Wolverine World Wide worth $11,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 14.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 7.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WWW opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.53.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $115,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $81,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,141 shares of company stock worth $300,452. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

WWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

