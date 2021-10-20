Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.28

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.28 and traded as high as $31.61. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 10,361 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.28.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The bank reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Woori Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WF. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Woori Financial Group by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 331.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,493,000 after purchasing an additional 921,328 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 11,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 197.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 18,826 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Woori Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $127,000. 1.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

