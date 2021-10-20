Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Sells $2,491,475.00 in Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $2,491,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Martin J. Vanderploeg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Workiva alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of Workiva stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $2,366,350.00.

Shares of NYSE:WK traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.46. 176,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,000. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -204.32 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.69 and a 200 day moving average of $118.39. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $156.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WK. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth $2,535,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Workiva by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Workiva by 144.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 31,531 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Workiva by 3.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.