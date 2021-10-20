World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,382,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 709,641 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 3.75% of World Fuel Services worth $75,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

INT opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. World Fuel Services Co. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $37.68. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.57.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. As a group, analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

In related news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,962.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

