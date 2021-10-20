World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,972 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.18% of World Fuel Services worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,962.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

INT opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. World Fuel Services Co. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average is $32.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

INT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

