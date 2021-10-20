World Token Achieves Market Cap of $3.04 Million (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 20th. During the last seven days, World Token has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One World Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0305 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. World Token has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and $124,344.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00067614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00071155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00101395 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,022.27 or 1.00076070 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.39 or 0.06186534 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00021128 BTC.

About World Token

World Token’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,697,309 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

