Worldwide Healthcare Trust (LON:WWH) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3,679.29

Shares of Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,679.29 ($48.07) and traded as low as GBX 3,555 ($46.45). Worldwide Healthcare Trust shares last traded at GBX 3,580 ($46.77), with a volume of 71,267 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,679.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,717.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.46.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Company Profile (LON:WWH)

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

